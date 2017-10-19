More music coming to An Grianán

It’s an equally busy musical weekend at An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny, with four gigs on over the next few days.

Donegal Duo Little Hours (John Doherty & Ryan McCloskey) have taken Irish music by storm since their arrival on the scene a little over three years ago. The Killybegs lads precision songwriting, gorgeous melodies and evocative lyrics, sees them primed for stardom and their gig at An Grianán Theatre tonight (Thursday October 19th) is sold out, although it’s always worth making a phone call to see if there’s any cancellations.

Tomorrow at An Grianán sees Irish pop veterans Bagatelle of Summer In Dublin fame. Thirty-eight years on the go they still include two of the original members – singer and pianist Liam Reilly and bass guitarist Ken Doyle – with drummer Seanie Devitt and lead guitarist Kurt Schefter rounding out the line-up. They’ve had several tours in the last number of years billed as a farewell tour, so this could be your last chance to see them live. Perhaps.

Saturday is the turn of the Irish Chamber Orchestra, a world-class orchestra based in Limerick, renowned for its diversity, energy and outstanding musicianship. They come to An Grianán with their Bach On The Road concert, featuring works by JS Bach, CPE Bach, Vivaldi and Purcell.

Rounding off a busy weekend of music is Omagh singer Donna Taggart (Sunday October 22nd). Donna became an overnight internet viral sensation when her uploaded single, Jealous Of The Angels, racked up a gazillion online hits in less than a week, sending her album straight to No.1 on the Billboard World Music Charts. She’s been in constant touring demand ever since, with her concerts selling out venues the length and breadth of the country.

To recap, Little Hours play An Grianán tonight (Thursday, October 19th), tickets €14. Tickets for Bagatelle on Friday, October 20th, are €27.50 (€25 concession), the Irish Chamber Orchestra on Saturday the 21st will set you back €18 (€15 concession) and it’s €22.50 (€20 concession) for Donna Taggart on Sunday the 22nd. For bookings and more info contact An Grianan on 0749120777 or you can book online at www.angrianan.com