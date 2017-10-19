Local, national and international music at The Balor

Here at The Balor we strive to give equal weight to local, national and international talent – a mix that’s reflected in the three great music gigs coming up here in the next seven days.

This Thursday sees The Balor house band host a fundraiser for Balor DCA. Balor resident guitar school tutor and popular local musician Seamus Curran is joined by Paul Curran (guitar), Terry McGinty (bass) Andy Davidson (drums), plus some special guest artists for a night of top quality music in aid of Balor DCA.

Classic hits will be the order of the night with favourites from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, ZZ Top, Status Quo, ACDC and The Eagles among others with some blues standards thrown in for good measure.

Saturday night, October 21st, sees a visit from top Belfast-based Rory Gallagher tribute act The Barry McGivern Band. With 10 years on the road and over 300 gigs under their belt, The Barry McGivern Band are one of Ireland’s biggest and best Rory Gallagher tribute acts.

Not many guitarists manage to get close to the brilliance of Rory Gallagher, but Barry McGivern delivers the goods every time.

The band travel the length and breadth of country playing Rory Gallagher’s music the way it should be played, delivering an authentic Rory Gallagher performance that mimics their hero's passion, energy, technical and ‘pedal to the metal’ style. Featuring Barry McGivern, Michael O’Neill on bass and Dan McQuillan on drums, they cover the full spectrum of Rory’s music from early Taste era right through to the final line-up.

The final act of the week are Canadian bluegrass wizards The Slocan Ramblers. Blending lightning fast, devilishly intricate instrumentals with sawdust-thick vocals, The Slocan Ramblers are widely regarded as one of the very best bluegrass bands touring in North America.

They first rose to prominence in their hometown of Toronto, and before long had gatecrashed the US circuit with barnstorming shows that won them a reputation as a must-see music act. Appearances at some of the country’s major festivals such as Rockygrass and Merlefest reaffirmed the seal of approval from peers, diehards and roots music fans alike.

Their 2016-issued album, Coffee Creek, was nominated in the Best Album category of the prestigious Canadian Folk Music Awards and earned rave reviews from media on both sides of the Atlantic.

Uniquely placed to be able to keep traditionalists impressed while also gathering a hip young crowd of followers around them, the ‘live’ shows are entertaining affairs that showcase melodic panache and a playing ability and style that is second to none.

The Balor House Band play this Thursday, October 19th, at 8pm, admission €10 (€7 concession). The Barry McGivern Band play the music of Rory Gallagher on Saturday, October 21st, at 8pm, admission €15 (€12 concession) and The Slocan Ramblers are at The Balor on Wednesday, October 25th, at 8pm admission €15 (€12 concession). Tickets for all of the above shows are available from The Balor Box Office on 074 9131840 or online at www.balorartscentre.com