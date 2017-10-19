Rain on the way for Donegal as weather warning issued for south of Ireland

A weather warning has been issued by Met Éireann for heavy rain and high winds in the south of the country but it is likely Donegal will not be seriously affected.

Their forecast for today states: “Heavy rain will clear Eastern parts overnight and it will become dry and clear but as the winds gradually die off mist and fog patches will develop with the fog thickening around dawn. Lows of 4 to 7 degrees, coldest in the West.”

However, they have issued a rainfall warning for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath with heavy rain is expected with accumulations between 30 and 50 mm possible.

Issuing the status yellow weather warning they state: “An Atlantic Depression is expected to track eastwards over parts of Ireland on Saturday. South to southeasterly winds on Friday night will veer northwesterly on Saturday and are expected to reach yellow warning criteria, at this stage. There is potential for mean wind speeds of 50 to 60km/h and gusts of 90 to 110km/h, especially in coastal counties.

Much like the impact of storm Ophelia, Donegal is expected to avoid the brunt of the impact of Storm Brian but we will continue to to track any developments and bring updates on the situation.