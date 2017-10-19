A full schedule of theatre and music for the Donegal area

Ballyshannon Dramatic Society present two one-act plays - Five Kinds Of Silence and The Fat Lady Sings in Little Grimley – tonight (Thursday October 19th) and Saturday October 21st at The Abbey Centre, Ballyshannon.

Also tonight, Killybegs duo Little Hours are at An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny and there’s a charity fundraiser featuring The Balor House Band at The Balor, Ballybofey,

Veteran rockers Bagatelle are at An Grianán, Letterkenny tomorrow (Friday October 20th) while Paul Carrack is at The Millennium Forum in Derry.

Rory Gallagher tribute act The Barry McGivern Band rock The Balor, Ballybofey on Saturday night (October 21st) while The Irish Chamber Orchestra are at An Grianán, Letterkenny. Some Guys Have All The Luck – The Rod Stewart Story is at The Millennium Forum in Derry and the drama, Luther, is in The Playhouse, Derry.

Sunday sees Omagh singer Danna Taggart in An Grianán while Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott (ex-Beautiful South) play The Millennium Forum, Derry.

Rounding off the week is crack Canadian bluegrass/roots band The Slocan Ramblers who play The Balor, Ballybofey next Wednesday, October 25th.