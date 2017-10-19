Introducing Megan McCafferty

It’s an odd thing, writing about yourself. Where do you begin? What would people want to know? How do you not make it sound like a school essay, or a Tinder profile bio? I suppose I’ll start at the basics.

My name is Megan McCafferty. I am 21 years of age, and a recent graduate of Dublin City University. Right now I’m living in Ranafast, but I’m a Dunlewey woman at heart. I always feel it’s very important that people know that. I guess I’m just very proud of where I grew up, and if you’ve been to Dunlewey you’ll know why. I’m a traveller at heart, a restless soul who always wants see and experience new things. I’ve spent my past two summers as a camp counsellor in Connecticut, which allowed me to make amazing friends with whom I travelled the US. But one thing’s for sure: I’ve never been anywhere that’s taken my breath away quite as much as the view from the top of Errigal.

I have this theory that travelling makes you live longer, or at least feel like you’ve lived longer. Have you ever been on holidays where you’re four days in and can’t remember what happened when because you’ve seen and done so many new things? Whereas when you’re at home, the days and weeks whiz past and it’s Christmas before you know it? I think the message I would give is to travel as much as you can. Why wait? Even if it’s only a weekend down the country, get out there! Make memories, take pictures, and eat weird food.

In university I studied a BA in Communication Studies, a combination of journalism, multimedia and sociology. I was one of the lucky ones who always liked school. The grading system suited me, and my competitiveness thrived on seeing how well I did in comparison to others. In some ways you could see that as a bad thing or a negative trait, but I don’t. Not only am I competitive with others I’m competitive with myself. Seeing my grades go up, or getting that job interview means I’m doing well and I should keep going and self-improving. It gives me the motivation to succeed.

To clarify, wanting to be successful does not mean that I don’t want others to succeed – quite the contrary. I see women doing amazing things and they motivate and inspire me. In a way I think it comes from watching my own mum as I grew up. She had me when she was 22, the age I will be next month, while still in university. I always thought she was amazing because even though she was young and a single mammy, she got her master’s degree and always worked so hard. I always had everything I ever needed. So when I was little I always thought, ‘I don’t want to get married or have kids, I just want to be a successful woman’. These views may have changed slightly as I’ve grown up (my new guilty pleasure TV show is ‘Say Yes to the Dress’), but I still look up to her. I look up to all the amazing women out there making the most of their lives, being successful in their own right, and putting others first.

I guess that’s what drew me to NCCWN-Donegal Women’s Network. I want to use what I’ve learned in university to bring you stories about amazing women who deserve recognition, to give them the motivation to keep going, and to allow their stories to inspire others. I don’t think we get enough of that these days.