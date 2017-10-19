Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, October 19th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Alice Mailey (née Carlin), Convoy

- Mary Murphy, The Gort, Carndonagh

- Margaret O’Donnell, Rosemount, Kilmacrennan

- Drew Roulston, Glenmaquin, Letterkenny

- Sarah Davenport (née Doherty), Hillhead, Carndonagh

- Cait Logue, Downings

- Carmel Doherty (née Lynch), 19 Gaddyduff, Clonmany

- Kathleen (Molly) Shiels (née Porter), Conneyburrow Road, Lifford

- Nora Gallagher (née Browne),Main Street, Stranorlar

- Freda Smyth, Bunlinn, Milford

Roseanne Nymoen, Leicester and Ballybofey

The death has occurred in Leicester,England, of Roseanne Nymoen, née Callaghan, late of Meenashammer, Ballybofey.

Removal from Belfast City Airport today, Thursday Oct 19th at 7pm, to arrive at McCool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey for Rosary at 10 pm. Reposing there on Friday October 20th from 5pm until removal at 7pm to St.Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday October 21st at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, and St.Colmcilles Village, Clonmany, care of any family member.

Alice Mailey (née Carlin), Convoy

The death has taken place of Alice Mailey (née Carlin), 233 Townspark, Convoy.

Reposing at her late residence.

Removal at 10.30am on Friday for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Convoy at 11am followed by burial in the family plot in the Old Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to charity of the family’s choice. House private from 11pm to 11am. Rosary each night at 9pm.

Mary Murphy, The Gort, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Mary Murphy, The Gort, Carndonagh.

Reposing at her late residence.

Removal this evening, Thursday, at 6.45pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart for prayers.

Requiem Mass at 1pm on Friday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Carndonagh Community Hospital. House private from 11pm to 10am.



Margaret O’Donnell, Rosemount, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Margaret O’Donnell, Rosemount, Kilmacrennan.

Reposing at her son Josie’s residence, 1 Hillview, Kilmacrennan.

Removal to St. Columba’s Chapel, Kilmacrennan tomorrow, Thursday, October 19th, for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please. Family friends and neighbours of the deceased welcome. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Hillcrest Nursing Home Patient Comfort Fund.



Drew Roulston, Glenmaquin, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Drew Roulston, Glenmaquin, Letterkenny.

Reposing at his home.

Funeral from his residence on Thursday, October 19th, at 1.15pm for 2pm Service in Convoy Presbyterian Church, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard in the family plot.

Family time from 11pm till 11am.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.



Sarah Davenport, née Doherty, Hillhead, Carndonagh

The death has taken place in Paisley, Scotland of Sarah Davenport, née Doherty, Hillhead, Carndonagh.

Remains will arrive in Larne Harbour today, Thursday, at 12.30pm. Removal from there to the Church of The Sacred Heart, Carndonagh to arrive at approximately 3.30pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Cait Logue, Downings

The death has occurred of Cait Logue, Downings.

Reposing the residence of her daughter Brid Byrne. Removal on Thursday to St. John the Baptist Church, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am.



Carmel Doherty (née Lynch), 19 Gaddyduff, Clonmany

The death has occurred of Carmel Doherty (née Lynch), 19 Gaddyduff, Clonmany.

Reposing at her late residence.

Removal on Thursday morning, October 19th, at 10.40am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany. Burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Oncology Ward.



Kathleen (Molly) Shiels (née Porter), Conneyburrow Road, Lifford

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Molly) Shiels (née Porter), Conneyburrow Road, Lifford.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.20am going to St, Patrick's Church, Murlog for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Craig's House, Sligo.

Nora Gallagher (née Browne), Main Street, Stranorlar

The death has occurred peacefully, at her home, of Nora Gallagher (née Browne), Main Street, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, October 19th at 10.30am for requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Family time on the morning of the funeral please.



Freda Smyth, Bunlinn, Milford

The death has taken place of Freda Smyth, Bunlinn, Milford.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, 19th October, at 12 noon in St Peter’s Church, Milford, with burial afterwards in Milford cemetery.

House private please, neighbours and friends welcome. Family time from 11pm till 10am. Family flowers only donations if desired to the Heart Foundation c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors, Milford.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.