Victim of a vicious attack in Letterkenny fears her attacker may strike again if he isn’t caught

The victim of a vicious late-night attack in Letterkenny fears her attacker may strike again if he isn’t caught.

Shanan Reid McDaid, 18, was brutally assaulted near Market Square, just off Letterkenny’s Main Street, between 2.59am and 3.10am on Sunday morning.

The young woman said her male attacker called her a ‘slut’ and ‘bitch’ before he launched into the horrific assault.

Shanan told the Democrat: “I was only alone for seven or eight minutes. There was just no one there when it happened. I just kept thinking someone would come.

“It’s a very public place. It was so sore and I had no idea when he’d stop. He just stopped suddenly and ran off. It was just crazy and he looked so normal. Thank God it’s over. I do fear that he will strike again.”

The NUIG student, who was treated for her injuries in Letterkenny University Hospital, said she posted images of her injuries to Facebook to prevent anyone else having to suffer what she had. Shanan said people from across the county and country have sent her messages of support since the weekend. Her attacker is understood to be aged between 30 and 40 and spoke with a local accent.

