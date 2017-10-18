Gardaí make appeal over latest Donegal break-in

Gardaí are appealing to the public over a wide area of north Donegal to provide CCTV footage and report any suspicious activity that may help them solve the sixth burglary at a Donegal retail premises in recent weeks.

Gardaí are keeping an open mind as to whether or not those behind the latest theft are the same gang that they believe have carried out five burglaries at premises across the county in Laghey, Killygordon, Newmills, Dungloe and Letterkenny.

The latest incident took place at the Centra store on Carrigart’s Main Street when the county was experiencing the worst of Storm Ophelia.

Entry was gained through the back doors and the thieves took cash and cigarettes. It is understood a safe was also taken.

Superintendent David Kelly of Milford Garda Station is appealing for information relating to the break-in between 11 pm Monday and 2am on Tuesday.

“There weren't a lot of people out and about and we are appealing to people in the greater area between Carrigart, Milford, Creeslough, Kilmacrennan and Milford, who may have seen people acting suspiciously or who may have CCTV footage that might be helpful, to come forward.”