Gardaí are investigating a break-in at a shop in Carrigart in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Gardaí believe the break-in occurred at The Centra on the town’s Main Street sometime between 9pm Monday and 6am Tuesday.

It is believed entry was gained through a back door and a safe was taken from the premises.

It is not clear whether the incident is linked to a series of break-ins at shops around the county in recent weeks.