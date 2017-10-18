Weather for Donegal, Wednesday, October 18th

Mist and fog are to clear this morning for a mostly dry day with some bright or sunny spells for a time. However, clouds will return later, with some patchy rain and drizzle in the evening. High temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in mostly moderate breezes.

Cloudy and misty again tonight with patchy rain and drizzle early in the night as well as some hill fog. Tonight will be mostly dry for a time, before heavier and more persistent rain pushes into western parts later. Low temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in mostly moderate breezes.