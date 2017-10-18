Business
Warning over counterfeit notes in circulation in Letterkenny
Local businesses are being warned that there currently reports of fake €50 notes in circulation in the Letterkenny area.
The warning has been issued by Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce who are urging all businesses in the area to notify their staff members of the situation and check all notes as they come in.
The Chamber say they would like to hear from anyone who may be having issues with the counterfeit notes need advice on the matter.
