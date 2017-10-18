Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, October 18th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Drew Roulston, Glenmaquin, Letterkenny

- Sarah Davenport, née Doherty, Hillhead, Carndonagh

- Cait Logue, Downings

- Carmel Doherty (née Lynch), 19 Gaddyduff, Clonmany

- Joseph Alan (Joe) Nicholl, Fahan

- Kathleen (Molly) Shiels (née Porter), Conneyburrow Road, Lifford

- Nora Gallagher (née Browne),Main Street, Stranorlar

- Freda Smyth, Bunlinn, Milford

- Joseph Alan (Joe) Nicholl of Carranclieve, Fahan

- Margaret McDaid, Kildrum Upper, Killea

Drew Roulston, Glenmaquin, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Drew Roulston, Glenmaquin, Letterkenny.

His remains will repose at his residence on Tuesday, October 17th, from 8pm.

Funeral from his residence on Thursday, October 19th, at 1.15pm for 2pm Service in Convoy Presbyterian Church, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard in the family plot.

Family time from 11pm till 11am.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Sarah Davenport, née Doherty, Hillhead, Carndonagh

The death has taken place in Paisley, Scotland of Sarah Davenport, née Doherty, Hillhead, Carndonagh.

Remains will arrive in Larne Harbour tomorrow, Thursday, at 12.30pm. Removal from there to the Church of The Sacred Heart, Carndonagh to arrive at approximately 3.30pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Cait Logue, Downings

The death has occurred of Cait Logue, Downings.

Reposing the residence of her daughter Brid Byrne. Removal on Thursday to St. John the Baptist Church, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Carmel Doherty (née Lynch), 19 Gaddyduff, Clonmany

The death has occurred of Carmel Doherty (née Lynch), 19 Gaddyduff, Clonmany.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny this Tuesday afternoon, October 17th, at 4pm to her late residence.

Removal on Thursday morning, October 19th, at 10.40am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany. Burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Oncology Ward.

Joseph Alan (Joe) Nicholl, Fahan

The death has occurred of Joseph Alan (Joe) Nicholl, Fahan

Reposing at his brother’s home, 2 Stoney Wood, Prehen, Derry until removal today, Wednesday, 18th October, at 1pm for Funeral Service in St. Mura’s Parish Church, Fahan at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Mura’s Parish Church, Fahan.

Kathleen (Molly) Shiels (née Porter), Conneyburrow Road, Lifford

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Molly) Shiels (née Porter), Conneyburrow Road, Lifford.

Remains will be reposing at her late residence from 6 o'clock Tuesday evening.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.20am going to St, Patrick's Church, Murlog for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Craig's House, Sligo.

Nora Gallagher (née Browne), Main Street, Stranorlar

The death has occurred peacefully, at her home, of Nora Gallagher (née Browne), Main Street, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at her home on Tuesday, October 17th from 12 noon until Rosary at 10pm, and on Wednesday, October 18th from 11am until Rosary at 10pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, October 19th at 10.30am for requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Freda Smyth, Bunlinn, Milford

The death has taken place of Freda Smyth, Bunlinn, Milford.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, 19th October, at 12 noon in St Peter’s Church, Milford, with burial afterwards in Milford cemetery.

House private please, neighbours and friends welcome. Family time from 11pm till 10am.

Family flowers only donations if desired to the Heart Foundation c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors, Milford.

Joseph Alan (Joe) Nicholl of Carranclieve, Fahan

The death has taken place of Joseph Alan (Joe) Nicholl of Carranclieve, Fahan.

Remains reposing at his brother’s home, 2 Stoney Wood, Prehen, Derry.

Leaving there at 1pm on Wednesday, October 18th, for funeral service in St Mura’s Parish Church, Fahan at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations if wished to St Mura’s Parish Church, Fahan c/o any family member.

Margaret McDaid, Kildrum Upper, Killea

The death has taken place at Lifford Community Hospital of Margaret McDaid, Kildrum Upper, Killea.

Funeral from her home on Wednesday, October 18th at 10.30am to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Killea, for requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in Newtowncunningham Cemetery. House private please.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.