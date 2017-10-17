Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, October 17th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

-Cait Logue, Downings



- Carmel Doherty (née Lynch), 19 Gaddyduff, Clonmany



- Kathleen (Molly) Shiels (née Porter), Conneyburrow Road, Lifford



- Nora Gallagher (née Browne),Main Street, Stranorlar



- Freda Smyth, Bunlinn, Milford



- Margaret McDaid, Kildrum Upper, Killea

The death has occurred of Cait Logue, Downings

Reposing the residence of her daughter Brid Byrne. Removal on Thursday to St. John the Baptist Church, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am .

The death has occurred of Carmel Doherty (née Lynch), 19 Gaddyduff, Clonmany.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny this Tuesday afternoon, October 17th, at 4pm to her late residence. Removal on Thursday morning, October 19th, at 10.40am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany. Burial afterwards in the new cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Oncology Ward.

The death has occurred of Joseph Alan (Joe) Nicholl, Fahan

Reposing at his brother’s home, 2 Stoney Wood, Prehen, Derry until removal tomorrow, Wednesday, 18th October, at 1pm for Funeral Service in St. Mura’s Parish Church, Fahan at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Mura’s Parish Church, Fahan.

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Molly) Shiels (née Porter), Conneyburrow Road, Lifford.

Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Noeleen, Annmarie, Shaun, Michael, Dermot, Onagh, Eugene and late Hugh and beloved sister of Benny, Denis, Hugo and late Jim. Sadly missed by daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, family and friends.

Remains will be reposing at her late residence from 6 o'clock this evening (Tuesday). Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.20am going to St, Patrick's Church, Murlog for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Craig's House, Sligo.

The death has occurred of Nora Gallagher (née Browne) Main Street, Stranorlar.

Peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of the late Jack and much loved mother of Sylvia, Denis, Yvonne, Fidelma, Terri, Andrew, Gerard and Paul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family circle, neighbours and very many friends.

Remains reposing at her home on Tuesday, Oct 17th from 12 noon until rosary at 10pm , and on Wednesday, Oct 18th from 11am until rosary at 10pm . Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, Oct 19th at 10.30am for requiem mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

The death has taken place of Freda Smyth, Bunlinn, Milford.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Thursday 19th October at 12 noon in St Peter’s Church, Milford, with burial afterwards in Milford cemetery.

House private please, neighbours and friends welcome. Family time from 11pm till 10am .

Family flowers only donations if desired to the Heart Foundation c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors, Milford.

The death has taken place of Joseph Alan (Joe) Nicholl of Carranclieve, Fahan.

Remains reposing at his brother’s home, 2 Stoney Wood, Prehen, Derry.

Leaving there at 1pm on Wednesday, October 18th, for funeral service in St Mura’s Parish Church, Fahan at 2pm . Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations if wished to St Mura’s Parish Church, Fahan c/o any family member

The death has taken place at Lifford Community Hospital of Margaret McDaid, Kildrum Upper, Killea.

Funeral from her home on Wednesday, October 18th at 10.30am to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Killea, for requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in Newtowncunningham Cemetery. House private please.

