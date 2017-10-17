Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, October 17th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
-Cait Logue, Downings
- Carmel Doherty (née Lynch), 19 Gaddyduff, Clonmany
- Kathleen (Molly) Shiels (née Porter), Conneyburrow Road, Lifford
- Nora Gallagher (née Browne),Main Street, Stranorlar
- Freda Smyth, Bunlinn, Milford
- Margaret McDaid, Kildrum Upper, Killea
Cait Logue, Downings
The death has occurred of Cait Logue, Downings
Reposing the residence of her daughter Brid Byrne. Removal on Thursday to St. John the Baptist Church, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at
Carmel Doherty (née Lynch), 19 Gaddyduff, Clonmany
The death has occurred of Carmel Doherty (née Lynch), 19 Gaddyduff, Clonmany.
Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny this Tuesday afternoon, October 17th, at
The death has occurred of Joseph Alan (Joe) Nicholl, Fahan
Reposing at his brother’s home, 2 Stoney Wood, Prehen, Derry until removal tomorrow, Wednesday, 18th October, at
Kathleen (Molly) Shiels (née Porter), Conneyburrow Road, Lifford
The death has occurred of Kathleen (Molly) Shiels (née Porter), Conneyburrow Road, Lifford.
Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Noeleen, Annmarie, Shaun, Michael, Dermot, Onagh, Eugene and late Hugh and beloved sister of Benny, Denis, Hugo and late Jim. Sadly missed by daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren,
Remains will be reposing at her late residence from 6 o'clock this evening (Tuesday). Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.20am going to St, Patrick's Church, Murlog for
Nora Gallagher (née
The death has occurred of Nora Gallagher (née Browne) Main Street, Stranorlar.
Peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of the late Jack and
Remains
Freda Smyth, Bunlinn, Milford
The death has taken place of Freda Smyth, Bunlinn, Milford.
Remains
Funeral Mass on Thursday 19th October at 12 noon in St Peter’s Church, Milford, with burial
House private please,
Family flowers only donations if desired to the Heart Foundation c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors, Milford.
The death has taken place of Joseph Alan (Joe) Nicholl of Carranclieve, Fahan.
Remains
Leaving there at
Family flowers
Margaret McDaid, Kildrum Upper, Killea
The death has taken place at Lifford Community Hospital of Margaret McDaid, Kildrum Upper, Killea.
Funeral from her home on Wednesday, October 18th at 10.30am to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Killea, for requiem Mass at
