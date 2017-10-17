Local Donegal surfer’s help secure European bronze

The Irish Surf team claimed a historic third place finish at the European Championships held in Norway last week.

There was strong Donegal representation in the squad including coach Owen Murphy from Bundoran who played a key role in the results that saw four Irish surfers make the finals.

Coach Owen, who is a member of Bundoran Boardriders Club, was joined by fellow club members, Shauna Ward and Ronan Oertzen who finished in 11th and 25th respectively.

Irish Judge, Garbhan McCloskey from Ballyshannon, who is a member of the Rossnowlagh Surf Club judged both the open men’s and women’s final events at Eurosurf Stavanger, Norway.

The team members who made to the individual podium finishes were all from County Sligo Surf Club and they were bodyboarders Ashleigh Smith and Shane Meehan who both secured silver medals. Andrew Kilfeather, who came fourth in the Longboard division while Gearoid McDaid secured a Copper Medal for his 4th place finish in shortboard category.

Overall Ireland finished third in the medals table behind Portugal and Italy which is their highest placing to date..

Irish Surfing Association Development Officer, Zoe Lally, said it was a great performance and the Donegal contingent made a great contribution to this year's historic success.

“Bundoran’s Owen Murphy was key to Ireland’s historic success. He travelled for the first time as Irish Surf Team Coach and was put in an incredible weeks work with the team. Also Garbhan McCloskey, Ballyshannon continues to be recognised as one of Europe’s leading judges. He was on the panel for the event and one of five selected to judge the Open Men’s and Women's finals,” she stated.