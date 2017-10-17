The weather in Donegal - Tuesday, October 17th

It will be a mostly cloudy and breezy this morning with some outbreaks of rain. It will become mainly dry in the afternoon and winds will decrease mostly light. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees Celsius.

Tonight will be mainly dry and cold with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees, with a touch of frost forming in mostly light variable breezes. There'll be some mist and fog patches too.

Tomorrow will be dry for much of the day with some bright or sunny spells for a time. However, it will be cloudier later; with some rain in the evening. Highest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly breezes.



