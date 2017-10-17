Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday, October 17th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Nora Gallagher (née
- Freda Smyth, Bunlinn, Milford
- Carmel Doherty (née Lynch), Gaddyduff, Clonmany
- Joseph Alan (Joe) Nicholl of Carranclieve, Fahan
- Margaret McDaid, Kildrum Upper, Killea
- Margaret Farren, née Deery, Ballyliffen, Clonmany
Nora Gallagher (née Browne),Main Street, Stranorlar
The death has occurred of Nora Gallagher (née Browne) Main Street, Stranorlar.
Peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of the late Jack and
Remains
Freda Smyth, Bunlinn, Milford
The death has taken place of Freda Smyth, Bunlinn, Milford.
Remains
Funeral Mass on Thursday 19th October at 12 noon in St Peter’s Church, Milford, with burial
House private please,
Family flowers only donations if desired to the Heart Foundation c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors, Milford.
Carmel Doherty (née Lynch), Gaddyduff, Clonmany
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Carmel Doherty (née Lynch), 19 Gaddyduff, Clonmany.
Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny, at
Funeral from there at 10.40am on Thursday, October
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Ward at Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Comiskey Funeral Directors or any family member.
Joseph Alan (Joe) Nicholl of Carranclieve, Fahan
The death has taken place of Joseph Alan (Joe) Nicholl of Carranclieve, Fahan.
Remains
Leaving there at
Family flowers
Margaret McDaid, Kildrum Upper, Killea
The death has taken place at Lifford Community Hospital of Margaret McDaid, Kildrum Upper, Killea.
Funeral from her home on Wednesday, October 18th at 10.30am to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Killea, for requiem Mass at
House
Margaret Farren, née Deery, Ballyliffen, Clonmany
The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of Margaret Farren, née Deery, Ballyliffen, Clonmany.
Her remains are reposing at her late residence.
Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany for requiem Mass at
Family time from
Donations in lieu of flowers to Carndonagh Community Hospital.
If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on