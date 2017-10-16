Weather Update for Donegal: 102km/h gust of wind recorded at Malin Head after 9pm in the wake of Storm Ophelia

There are strong winds in coastal parts of Donegal tonight and heavy rain in some parts of the county, but by and large it appears that there is nothing exceptional about the weather being experienced here.

Just after 9pm a gust of wind registering at 102km/h was recorded at Malin Head, confirming that while the storm is moving away, it remains very windy and some of the gusts are remarkably strong.

Met Éireann warn that while Storm Ophelia (Ex-hurricane) begins to clear northeastwards it will still however bring "violent and destructive winds for a time tonight with further gusts in excess of 110km/h and up to 140km/h still possible. Some flooding also, due to heavy thundery downpours and storm surges in coastal areas."

There remains a risk of some flooding due to heavy thundery downpours and storm surges in coastal areas.

The forecast continues: "Extremely windy or stormy early tonight with occasional showers. The worst of the weather will affect the northwest in the short-term with heavy squally showers here. South to southwest winds will continue to veer southwesterly in direction, very slowly abating from the south overnight, with long clear spells developing. Minimum temperatures 7 to 10 Celsius."