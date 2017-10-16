Tree down on road between Belleek and Ballyshannon #Ophelia

Council workers are at Camlin between Ballyshannon and Belleek where a large tree has come down and closed the road.

However, gardaí confirmed in the last five minutes that the tree has "almost been totally removed" and traffic flow will be back to normal very shortly.

Gardaí also confirmed that in the Ballyshannon area there was relatively little damage from Storm Ophelia - a number of wooden hoardings came loose on Main Street Ballyshannon and fell out onto the road but these have since been secured and made safe.