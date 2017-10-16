#OPHELIA:
Dozens of Donegal homes without power as Hurricane #Ophelia takes hold
ESB reports faults in Bundoran and Rossgier
The ESB have reported up to 150 customers without power in Rossgier and Bundoran this evening.
ESB said 73 customers have been affected in Rossgeir and 71 in Bundoran. The estimated restoration time is not yet known.
ESB apologised for the loss of supply and said they are working to repair faults affecting the premises and will restore power as quickly as possible.
