#OPHELIA:

Dozens of Donegal homes without power as Hurricane #Ophelia takes hold

ESB reports faults in Bundoran and Rossgier

Carolyn Farrar

Reporter:

Carolyn Farrar

Email:

carolyn.farrar@donegaldemocrat.com

Dozens of Donegal homes without power

The ESB have reported up to 150 customers without power in Rossgier and Bundoran this evening.


ESB said 73 customers have been affected in Rossgeir and 71 in Bundoran. The estimated restoration time is not yet known.


ESB apologised for the loss of supply and said they are working to repair faults affecting the premises and will restore power as quickly as possible.