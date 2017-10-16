Met Éireann now saying "Donegal Bay Area" can expect very strong winds for about three hours

South Donegal will experience some of the strongest winds as Storm Ophelia passes over Ireland.

South Donegal can expect "very strong winds" with gusts of up to 130kms per hour from 5.30pm this evening and the strong winds will last for approximately three hours, Met Éireann are now warning.

Speaking on RTÉ television moment ago, Met Éireann's Gerry Murphy said strong south westerlywinds are expected in the Donegal Bay area, from Sligo to Killybegs, and are going to become "quite strong".