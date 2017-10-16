Schools will remain closed tomorrow, Tuesday, October 17th

In light of difficulties anticipated in the aftermath of Storm Ophelia, the Department of Education will announce in the next 15 minutes or so that all schools will remain closed in Ireland tomorrow, Tuesday.

The impact already of the storm on road networks and ESB networks (there are more 200,000 people now without power), has prompted the Department of Education to make the decision early, to allow people to plan accordingly.

A formal statement from the Department of Education is expected shortly.

The storm has caused major damage in south and south west Ireland. Two people have died in separate storm related incidents.

The storm hasn't arrived with any force as yet in Donegal, but is making its way northwards.