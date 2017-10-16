UPDATE: Warning Donegal town pier area may flood at high tide

A warning has been issued by Donegal County Council that the car park area of Donegal town pier may be at risk of flooding this afternoon due to the combination of high winds from storm Ophelia and high tides.

The council say the high tide is due at 4.31pm today and that all motorists are advised to be vigilant in the area.

They stated: “Possible flooding at Pier carpark, Donegal Town due to storm surge.Motorists are reminded to heed signage. High tide today is at 4:31pm”.

The Council is asking all members of the public to follow the advice to avoid nonessential travel and remain indoors and to heed the advice from local and national media.