Donegal County Council announces crisis management arrangements

Donegal County Council has established crisis management arrangements from its headquarters in Lifford to manage and monitor the local response to storm Ophelia based on the most up to date advice from the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management.

The Council is asking all members of the public to follow the advice to avoid non-essential travel and remain indoors and to heed the advice from local and national media. Updates are being carried on the Council’s social media outlets.

The Council will close its offices for all non-essential services from 12.45pm today.

Crews will be deployed where it is safe to do so, where requests for assistance are reported.

The Council may be contacted on074 915 3900 until 5pm and 074 917 2288 after 5pm .

Life-threatening emergencies should be reported to the emergency services on 999 or 112.

The council says it will have customer service staff available throughout the evening.

You can keep up to date by following Donegal County Council on Facebook or on Twitter @DonegalCouncil #StormOphelia.