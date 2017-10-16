Donegal will not be worst affected county - Met Éireann



Met Éireann has said the north-west is not expected to be the worst affected part of the country by storm Ophelia.

While the storm has changed direction and will be moving more to the west than initially expected, Met Éireann has said the south of the country will still be more badly affected than the north-west.

The US National Hurricane Center in Miami had warned that storm Ophelia had changed its path and Donegal was to be among the counties worst affected along with Galway, Mayo, and Sligo.

But Met Éireann metrologist Gerry Murphy said that despite reports that the north-west will bear the brunt of the storm, the winds will not be as strong as in the south of the country.

Speaking on RTÉ Mr Murphy said the storm is moving fairly quickly and each area will experience very strong winds for about three hours.

Ophelia is expected to reach the north-west around 3pm .

Already over 22,000 customers are without power in areas ranging from Co Galway to Co Waterford.