Ophelia to hit Donegal this afternoon - experts say from circa 3pm

Donegal is in the direct path of the storm as Met Éireann says its shifted slightly. The storm is expected to hit Donegal around 3pm today.

The storm is tracked to move over Dublin and remaining parts of Leinster from 1pm and according to Met Eireann from 3pm it will hit north Connacht, essentially Mayo, Sligo and north Leitrim and Donegal and other Ulster counties.

Circa 8pm last night Met Éireann issued a Red Status for the entire country, the north west and Donegal in particular had been issued with an Orange warning up to that point.

Some of the details we have at the moment:



* The 5 to 8 flight from Donegal Airport at Carrickfin got away as normal this morning but the later flight to Glasgow flight and the return flight have been cancelled;



* Ireland West Airport at Knock has issued details of a series of cancelled Ryanair flights to and from the Mayo airport;



* The ferries from Arranmore/Burtonport are operating at the moment but being watched very closely;

* The Defence forces are on standby to help areas in need during hurricane conditions today as Ophelia batters the country.

* Due to the weather warnings issued by Met Eireann directly related to storm Ophelia, all outpatient appointments in Letterkenny University Hospital and Sligo University Hospital are cancelled for Monday 16th October;

* Patients are advised not to travel to the hospitals unless absolutely necessary;



* At the moment the Harry Blaney Bridge in Fanad is open

Glenveagh National Park closed;



* Marts at Carndonagh and Raphoe have been postponed;

* All schools and creches are closed.