Animals in Need Donegal issues advice on looking after pets as Hurricane Ophelia approaches

With Hurricane Ophelia on its way to Donegal, Animals In Need Donegal (AIN) have issued an appeal to people to please keep their animals indoors for the duration of the storm.

A spokesperson from the animal rescue charity said, "Please keep your pets indoors during the storm and larger animals secured in barns or stables."

She continued: "Hurricanes and storms are not only dangerous because of the risks from trees or structures collapsing, debris flying around and the unusually high tides causing rivers to flood, animals are terrified of storms and often panic, run away and then either get lost, injured or even worse."

AIN said: "When you consider that a dog's hearing is up to four times more acute than ours, what sounds pretty scary to us sounds like the end of the world to them."

She continued: "For those who care for feral cats within their community, please make sure any cat shelters are in as sheltered a place as possible and weighted down so that they don't blow away."

AIN concluded: "The message is a simple one. When the storm hits, please make sure your animals are inside. Keep them in. Keep them safe."

Storms are particularly hazardous for birds so if you come across any injured birds or other wildlife, please contact http://www.irishwildlifematters.ie/animals/contacts.html.

Animals In Need Donegal CLG is a registered charity run entirely by unpaid volunteers. The dog helpline number is 087 1356188. For cat/kitten enquiries please call 087 7644420.