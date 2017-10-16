Bluebells and Bailte Beaga, an exhibition of paintings and textile art by Seoirse Ó Dochartaigh and Kathryn Daily, opens this week in Moville.

Bluebells and Bailte Beaga runs from October 19th to 26th at the Serenity House Learning Centre, 2 Montgomery Terrace, Moville. The hours are 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

Seoirse explained how the work came about.

"We went walking in a Donegal woodland last spring, Kathryn and I, and were greeted by a vibrant carpet of flowering bluebells. Breath-taking!" he said.

"I like the Irish word méaracán to describe them, although it actually means thimble. I can imagine young children plucking the bluebells and putting a bell on each finger rather like fairy thimbles. Other Irish words for bluebells are cloigíní gorma (little blue bells) and coinnle corra (tapered or pointed candles).

"These paintings are not meant to be botanically accurate in their depictions of bluebells; rather, impressions of them in the half-light or dappled light, or even in the half-darkness of evening, spectre-like and phantom-like, radiating and illuminating their blueness," Seoirse said.

Bailte Beaga - Little Clusters

"Stepping into the world of circularity — Irish round houses, enclosures, ringforts, even crannógaí and boolies — one immediately gets a sense of the 'togetherness' that typifies Irish rural life in all its simplicity," Seoirse said. "Kathryn Daily's Bailte Beaga, or Little Clusters, began with fortifications then developed into communities, bringing us back to an age of both innocence and security, to the bright colours of sunny spring mornings and hazy summer sunsets, and to the comforting textures that weave family life together.

"Her sense of colour reveals the nuances of the delighted eye at every turn. Her scale is intimate and miniature, as in the traditions of early Irish metalwork and illuminated manuscripts. Circular images of variegated colouring, texture and scale radiate from an inner world to expand our minds and imaginations," he said.