KILCAR V N CONAILL: Kilcar are champions after a very poor spectacle in the Donegal Co final

Kilcar scored just one point in the second half but still came out on top in a drab Donegal Co. final to bridge a 24 year gap to their last title.

Kilcar 0-7

Naomh Conaill 0-4

It was a very poor spectacle with both sides just managing one point in the second half - that must be a record, especially given that conditions were perfect for good football.

But both sides committed their full panels to defence in what was a very disappointing final.

The first half was not a great spectacle with both sides pulling almost all their players behind the ball when not in possession.

By the end of the 31 minutes Kilcar had a three point advantage, thanks mainly to the accuracy of captain, Patrick McBrearty.

The first four points were shared with Mark McHugh getting the opening score on 53 seconds. Ciaran Thompson levelled with Naomh Conaill's only point from play in the opening period, a great effort from outside the '45'.

Conor Doherty, after a great dummy, and Dermot Molloy (free) were the other scorers.

Kilcar had to be patient but they opened a three point gap by the 25th minute with two from McBrearty (one free) and an excellent effort from veteran Michael Hegarty after a burst through the middle.

Kilcar were four up in the 28th minute when a free was moved on and McBrearty took advantage, but just before the break Anthony Thompson won a free for Dermot Molloy to leave it 0-6 to 0-3 at the break.

The borefest continued in the second half with one wide each in the first eight minutes of the half.

The sides had another wide each before Eunan Doherty fired over for Namh Conaill on 45 minutes.

Dermot Molloy saw his effort come back off an upright with ten minutes left before Ryan McHugh stepped up to hit the best point of the game from 46m - Kilcar's first score of the half.

Naomh Conaill lost Dermot Molloy to a second yellow card with six minutes left for a high tackle on Michael Hegarty.

It got worse as Eoghan McGettigan saw red as the game entered added time. Kilcar lost Stephen McBrearty for a black in the final seconds.

KILCAR: Eamonn McGinley; Barry McGinley, Conor McShane, Pauric Carr; Ryan McHugh (0-01), Michael Hegarty (0-01), Barry Shovlin; Ciaran McGinley, Mark McHugh (0-01); Eoin McHugh, Conor Doherty (0-01), Matthew McClean; Stephen McBrearty, Patrick McBrearty (0-03,2f), Andrew McClean. Subs., Mark Sweeney for A McClean 49; Stephen Shovlin for C Doherty 57

NAOMH CONAILL: Stephen McGrath; Kevin McGettigan, AJ Gallagher, Jason Campbell; Ultan Doherty, Anthony Thompson, Eoin Waide; Leo McLoone, Ciaran Thompson (0-01); Marty Boyle, Dermot Molloy (0-02,2f), Ethan O'Donnell; Brendan McDyer, Eoghan McGettigan, Eunan Doherty (0-01). Subs., Aaron Thompson for K McGettigan 15; John O'Malley for U Doherty 44; Johnny McLoone for E Doherty 48; Kieran Gallagher for J Campbell 53; Leon Thompson for M Boyle 57

REFEREE: Enda McFeely (Convoy)