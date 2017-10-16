Arts highlights in Donegal

Chris Wood at Regional Cultural Centre

The multiple award-winning English folk singer-songwriter Chris Wood returns to Regional Cultural Centre Letterkenny this Friday, 20th October. He will perform material from his highly acclaimed new album, ‘So Much To Defend’, and from his considerable back catalogue. He first came to the fore in the late 80’s, as one half of the fiddle and box duo Chris Wood and Andy Cutting. The concert starts at 8pm, admission is €12 and €10 concession and tickets​ ​can be booked at ​An​ ​Grianán​ ​Theatre​ ​box​ ​office​ ​on 074​ 9120777​ ​or​ ​​regionalculturalcentre.com

Little Hours

This Thursday in An Grianán Theatre, Little Hours will play to a packed house with Without Willow in support. It’s great to see two Donegal acts getting this kind of support. Hopefully they’ll be back again soon.

Bagatelle

Dublin music legends Bagatelle are on their final tour and they’ll be appearing at An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny this Friday, 20th October. Tickets from 074 91 20777 and angrianan.com

They Shoot Poets Don’t They?

The intriguingly titled short play, “They Shoot Poets Don’t They?”, will take place this Saturday at 5.30pm in Universal Books in Letterkenny. The cast for the show are Joe Dowling, Tom Lindsay, Sêan Purser, Daniel Gibbons, Odran O'Donnell, Caolan Flood, Aoife Toner, Donnan Harvey and Tom Lindsay.

Irish Chamber Orchestra

The Irish Chamber Orchestra perform at An Grianán Theatre this Saturday, 21st October, at 8pm. Over 30 of the best classical musicians in the country will play a concert featuring JS Bach: Brandenburg Concerto Nr. 3, BWV 1048, 10 min. CPE Bach: Concerto for Cello in A minor. CPE Bach: Bach Sinfonia in B minor WQ 182/5 Hamburg. Vivaldi: Concerto for two celli in G minor RV 531. Purcell: Midsummer Night’s Dream (The Fairy Queen Suite No. 1). Tickets from 074 91 20777 and angrianan.com

Fresh Eire #1

A new original music venture launches in Letterkenny this Saturday evening, promoted by Fifth Avenue and MRK Events at the Orchard Inn. In Their Thousands headline and there’ll also be a set by A Great Quiet, who hail from Kildare. Dj Dano will be dj’ing afterwards too.

Inishowen Gospel Choir

Also on this Saturday, 21st October, The Inishowen Gospel Choir will be performing a concert in the Church of Ireland in Lettermacaward. That’s sure to be a good night and I’d recommend it to anyone in the area. Admission is €10 and the show starts at 8pm.