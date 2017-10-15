KILCAR OR NAOMH CONAILL?: The calm before the storm in Donegal

With Storm Ophelia closing in on the south-west coast of Ireland, there is a calm before another storm in Donegal this morning - the Michael Murphy Donegal Senior Championship final is just hours away.

Kilcar, bidding to bridge a 24-year gap, will head through the gap to MacCumhaill Park to meet rivals, Naomh Conaill, who will travel in big numbers through Fintown and Glenfin.

The gap for Naomh Conaill is just two years and they have the experience of winning three titles in recent times (2005, 2010 and 2015).

Kilcar go into the game as red hot favourites because of their scoring power, while Naomh Conaill have laboured. However, the Glenties residents will point to having a much tougher semi-final when they came from six down to defeat a fancied Gaoth Dobhair side.

There will be nerves in both camps this morning, and most of those will be among the supporters. The health of the players will be talked about. Is Leo McLoone's shoulder okay? what about Mickey Hegarty's hamstring? will the rain stay away?

One thing is certain. With no TV there will be a huge crowd in Sean MacCumhaill Park.

May the best team win.