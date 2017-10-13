Two candidates in the race to be next mayor of Donegal Town

Final nominations for the position of Mayor of Donegal Town were closed on Wednesday evening at 4.00 pm for the election which takes place on in the St. John Bosco Centre on Wednesday, October 25.

While the position of Mayor in Donegal Town is honorary, it is the only town in the county which has an election very much on the lines of a local election.

In the past candidates have used the position to lobby councillors to get some important works carried out in the town and have also served as great ambassadors for the area at public functions

The nominations closed at the Community Development offices and two candidates had submitted their names for election. Vincent Callaghan of Finabanes Donegal Town and Pauric Kennedy of Orbeg, Donegal Town.

Both candidates have considerable experience working in the community and it is anticipated that it will be a very closely contested election.

Mr. Callaghan formerly worked with Donegal Co. Council and is the husband of the outgoing Mayor Patricia Callaghan.

Mr. Kennedy works with the HSE is the son of the late Cllr. Peter Kennedy.

The outgoing Mayor, Patricia Callaghan told the Democrat, “Whoever takes on the role I can tell them it is a great challenge but one that can bring a great sense of satisfaction knowing that you have accomplished something for your home town.

“I am deeply honoured to have been chosen, not once but twice to serves as Mayor.

“It has been a great four years in the town , tourism has shown tremendous growth and the commercial side has really taken off in the last few months."

Concluding she said, “I would like to sincerely thank everybody for their support in my role and also on a personal basis.

“ I can assure whoever is elected of my ongoing support for the community in Donegal Town.”