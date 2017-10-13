Donegal man sweeps the boards

A young Donegal man has swept the boards not once but twice in the space of one week.

Gerard Byrne of Donegal this afternoon clinched the GB National Irish Dancing Championship while earlier in the week took the national in the All Scotland Championships.

A pupil of the McNelis Cunningham School of Dance Gerard is no stranger to taking home the silverware having won the Irish championship on numerous occasions and the world championships on two separate occasions,

In between his two seperate championship wins this week Gerard and his sister Aine returned home to dance in Harvey’s Point where he performs every Wednesday at their dinner cabaret.