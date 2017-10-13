Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, October 13th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Annie Hanlon, Town View, Ballybofey

The death has taken place peacefully at Aras, Gweedore of Annie Hanlon, late of Town View, Ballybofey.

Reposing at her son & daughter-in-law Joe and Brid Hanlon’s residence, Strand Road, Magherclogher.

Removal from there on Friday, 13th October, at 5.30pm going to St Bridget’s Chapel, Lettermacward to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday morning, 14th October with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary tonight at 9pm.

House private from 10pm to 10am.



Bernard Harkin, Kent, England/Clonmany

The death has taken place in England of Bernard Harkin, late of Maidstone, Kent, and formerly Urrismanagh, Urris, Clonmany.

In repose at the home his brother Sammy and Sister in Law Breda Harkin’s residence Urrismanagh, Urris, Clonmany.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday 14th October at 10.40am going to St Michael’s Church, Urris, Clonmany for 11am requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private please from 11pm until 10am.



Bernard Toland, Carndoe, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bernard Toland, Carndoe, Carndonagh. Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Saturday at 10.15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm - 10am .

Family time from 11pm and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o James Mc Guinness Funeral Directors, Glenties.

