No shortages of entrepreneurial skills in Donegal

When it comes to entrepreneurship it seems that the women of Donegal are to the forefront over their male counterparts if one is to judge by the accolades they are currently receiving nationally.

Today Deirdre McGlone of Harvey’s Point has been shortlisted for the Image Businesswoman of the year in the Entrepreneurship Category. Deirdre is no shortage to awards and Harvey’s Point has won practically every award there is in the hospitality sector. She is listed alongside most of the top businesswoman in the the country.

Meanwhile, Ramona Nicholas of Cara Pharmacy is also in shot list for the Entrepreneur of the Year with some of the top business people in the country. Ramona is a former Dragon on the popular RTE series and former Entrepreneur of the Year with WMB and recently announced a large acquisition which sees them entering the Dublin and Cork markets.

Without a doubt Donegal women seem very adept at predicting future trends or evening setting them.