Donegal town Specsavers raising funds for Cancer Bus

Specsavers Donegal Town have announced that over the coming weeks the store will be raising much needed funds for the Donegal Cancer Bus.

Fundraising activities will run throughout the month of October, with the store donating €5 for every eye test conducted.

The Donegal Cancer Bus is a community run service, which is operated via The Good and New Cancer Charity. The service, which is sustained through donations from local people, transports cancer suffers from Donegal to the closet treatment centre, which is over 200km away, in Galway.

As the Donegal Cancer Bus is a non-profit service which relies solely on the support of the community, the team at Specsavers Donegal Town is urging locals to visit the store for an eye examination and support the worthwhile cause. Eye tests are also free if you are entitled to PRSI treatment benefit or have a medical card. In spite of this, the Donegal Town store will still donate €5 to the charity, even when there is no charge for the patient.

Specsavers Donegal Town store director, Eddie Dolan, said: ‘Unfortunately, many families in Donegal Town and throughout Donegal are affected by cancer, either directly or indirectly.

“Many local cancer patients require the vital service that the Donegal Cancer Bus provides. Keeping the bus on the road is a massive priority for the local community and the store would like to show as much support as possible.

“We are urging locals to visit us in store for an eye examination, as we pledge to donate €5 for each of these, to the cause.’

It is estimated that the service costs over €1,000 a week to run and is often in danger, due to a lack of funding.

With the help of these vital funds and donations, the Good and New Cancer Charity can continue to reach and cater to communities affected by cancer throughout Donegal. Simply visit Specsavers Donegal Town for a routine eye examination and €5 will be donated to the worthwhile cause.

For more information visit Specsavers Donegal Town, Unit 2-3, The Diamond, Donegal Town, Donegal, visit www.specsavers.ie/stores/donegaltown

Call (074) 974 2686.