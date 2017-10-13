Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, October 13th, 2017
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
Annie Hanlon, Town View, Ballybofey
The death has taken place peacefully at Aras, Gweedore of Annie Hanlon, late of Town View, Ballybofey.
Reposing at her son & daughter-in-law Joe and Brid Hanlon’s residence, Strand Road, Magherclogher.
Removal from there on Friday, 13th October, at 5.30pm going to St Bridget’s Chapel, Lettermacward to repose overnight.
Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday morning, 14th October with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Rosary tonight at 9pm.
House private from 10pm to 10am.
Bernard Harkin, Kent, England/Clonmany
The death has taken place in England of Bernard Harkin, late of Maidstone, Kent, and formerly Urrismanagh, Urris, Clonmany.
His remains will arrive at his brother Sammy & Sister in Law Breda Harkin’s residence Urrismanagh, Urris, Clonmany today Thursday at approx 2.30pm.
Funeral leaving from there on Saturday 14th October at 10.40am going to St Michael’s Church, Urris, Clonmany for 11am requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
House Private please from 11pm until 10am.
Bernard Toland, Carndoe, Carndonagh
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bernard Toland, Carndoe, Carndonagh. Reposing at his late residence.
Funeral leaving his late residence on Saturday at 10.15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at
Family time please from
Family time from
Kathleen Bradley, Mhuire Linn, Mountain Marion, Milford
The death has occurred of Kathleen Bradley, Mhuire Linn, Mountain Marion, Milford.
Remains
Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St Peter’s Church, Milford with burial
Madge Ward, Milltown, Burtonport
The death has taken place of Madge Ward, Milltown, Burtonport.
Her remains are reposing at her late residence.
Funeral Mass on Friday at
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to The
Peggy Molloy, Mully, Glenties
The death has occurred at her residence of Peggy Molloy, Mully, Glenties. Her remains will repose at her home from
Removal from there on Friday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Edeninfagh, Glenties for requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial
Family flowers
