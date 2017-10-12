Arranmore Island students celebrate Maths Week

Maths Week celebrations kicked off early on Arranmore Island, with more than 60 students from Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada enjoying a performance by renowned mathematician and master of cards, Colm Mulcahy.

During a mind-boggling performance, Colm entertained and revealed the maths behind some of the world’s best-known card tricks to the students of Arranmore.

Maths Week Ireland officially kicks off on Saturday, October 14th, and runs nationwide until Sunday, October 22nd.

Shannon Gallagher Keller, Hannah Duffy and Dara Conlan, pictured with Colm Mulcahy, professor of mathematics at Spelman College, Atlanta, in the United States, who was a guest on Arranmore Island as part of national Maths Week. Photo: Brian McDaid

Professor Mulcahy is recognised as an authority on the mathematical principles and effects on which most card tricks are based. Recently, he published a book, ‘Mathematical Card Magic: Fifty-Two New Effects’, which offers an entertaining look into the magic behind 52 self-working magic creations that require only maths.

Having earned his B.Sc. and M.Sc. from University College Dublin, Colm then attended Cornell University in New York state, in the United States, where he received his PhD. He later moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where he has been lecturing at Spelman College in mathematics since 1988.

Eoin Gill, Maths Week Ireland co-ordinator, called Maths Week, "a true partnership of people working together for a common aim, promoting mathematics for all.

"With events up and down the county, this event in Arranmore with Professor Colm Mulcahy was just a glimpse of what’s on offer once Maths Week kicks off on the 14th October," he said.

Schools across Donegal have so far registered 921 students to take part in Maths Week Ireland 2017, with many more expected to register in the coming days. Schools can register at www.mathsweek.ie, where details, updates and activities are listed.

Students arriving by ferry from Burtonport to Arranmore Island for a National Maths Week event at Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada secondary school. Photo: Brian McDaid