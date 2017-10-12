Donegal Chamber Music Festival on this weekend

The fourth Donegal Chamber Music Festival takes place this weekend with four concerts planned from Thursday, October 12th to Sunday, October 15th.

Two stunning locations, the Glebe House and Gallery and Glenveagh Castle are the venues for this year's classical music event organised by the Donegal Chamber Music Society in association with Donegal Music Education Partnership.

Here's the schedule of festival events, featuring Szabó-Yélamo String Duo, Donegal Junior Strings, Donegal Chamber Orchestra and the music of composer Elaine Agnew.

Thursday, October 12th, at 8pm: Szabó-Yélamo String Duo (violin and cello) at the Glebe House.

A Chamber Music recital to celebrate the Spanish National Day. Classical pieces from the duo repertory, plus Spanish and Latin classics, music from Boccherini to Piazzolla, Albéniz to Gardel. Wine and tapas to follow.

Tickets: €16 (includes wine and tapas). Booking essential.

Friday, October 13th, at 8pm: Donegal Chamber Orchestra at Glenveagh Castle.

DCO is back to Glenveagh with a programme of music by Vivaldi, Telemann, Elaine Agnew and a selection of Bizet's Carmen.

Tickets: €15 and includes tea, coffee and tray bakes. Booking essential.

Saturday, October 14th, at 12:30pm.

Donegal Junior Strings Orchestra at the Glebe Gallery Courtyard - Wainfest '17.

Treat yourself and your little ones to a free family concert led by the Donegal Junior Strings Orchestra as part of the fourth Donegal Chamber Music Festival.

Free, and no booking is necessary.

Sunday, October 15th, at 6.30pm. Donegal Chamber Orchestra at Glenveagh Castle.

Music by Vivaldi, Telemann, Elaine Agnew, Shostakovich and a selection of Bizet's Carmen.

Tickets are €15 and booking is essential. Tea/Coffee and tray bakes afterwards.

Booking for the evening concerts are essential. Tickets in advance only through An Grianán Theatre box office at 074 9120777