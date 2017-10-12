Donegal councillor slams flood answer as “ridiculous”

A councillor has blasted as “ridiculous” an answer from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) that they have no plans to replace a culvert on a road that floods.

Councillor Patrick McGowan was speaking at a meeting of Stranorlar Municipal District in Lifford on Tuesday said he he “did not accept” the answer to his motion from the transport authority.

The motion he submitted was that Stranorlar MD calls on the county council and TII to urgently deal with the flooding on the N15 in the centre of Castlefin and construct a new storm drain culvert across the busy national Primary Road, “which regularly floods local houses dan business”.

He asked if the works can be planned and tendered in collaboration with Irish Water as a sewerage main crossing is also required at the location.

A response to his motion stated: “The TII does not have plans to replace the storm drain at the N15. An extensive length of culvert is located on private property and falls outside of TII remit. The OPW has recommended flood defence works for the River Finn in Castlefin under the CFRAMS study and it is expected that issues relating to capacity or backflows with this culvert/pipe would be addressed through this programme”.

Cllr McGowan said the problem should be “number one” priority as the flooding forces the closure of the road and also affects homes and business and that he he was deeply unhappy with the “tone” of answer provided.

He said he was seeking to know who signed of on the answer relayed to him by the local area manager for roads.

“I don’t accept it. It is a lazy answer,” he told the meeting.

He said he will be seeking that representatives from the National Roads Authority (NRA) meet with them on the matter as there was “quite a few issues to raise”.

Roads Engineer for the area, Claire McGeever, said the matter was “complex” as there was a number stakeholders to included in the proposal, including the TII, OPW, County Council and Irish Water adding it was “difficult to get a detailed response” to his motion.