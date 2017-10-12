News
‘Too many suicides in Donegal’ - Coroner
Coroner, Dr Denis McCauley.
A Donegal coroner has said there are too many suicides in the county and called for the issue to be highlighted and documented.
Coroner Dr. Denis McCauley was speaking at the inquest into the death of a Ballybofey teenager who died at the home of her foster parents.
Fifteen-year-old Shannon Gallagher took her own life in December 2012. She was described as being at “high risk”, the inquest into her death was told yesterday.
Shannon died by suicide at her foster parents’ home in Castlefinn.
A six-man and six-woman jury returned a verdict in accordance with the evidence after a four-hour inquest hearing in Letterkenny.
The jury foreperson said the jury members were “shocked” that child agency Tusla only had a statutory obligation to visit a child in foster care once a month for the first month.
Senior Tusla social worker Emlyn Hughes said that another social worker, Joe Nelis, visited the foster home seven times in a period of 12 days.
And he made three phone calls to the same location, the inquest heard.
He added: “This has been a long and very stressful inquest with a lot of facts to digest.
“It’s such a tragedy that is very hard to comprehend.
“All inter-agencies did their very best but the outcome was not what they had hoped for”.
“We would want to try and make people see that these things can be prevented”.
The inquest heard earlier that Shannon Gallagher made an attempt to take her own life on October 23rd and later attempted to self-harm.
The attempt to take her own life came just three days before her younger sister Erin took her own life on October 27th.
Alan Thompson said Shannon was a “fondly remembered” and “valued” pupil of the college.
He said that she had occasional outbursts of bad temper but was well regarded by staff.
In November 2012, she had taken part in an anti-bullying DVD with other pupils and many pupils were affected by the earlier suicide of her younger sister Erin.
Condolences were expressed to the Gallagher family by all interested parties at the inquest.
Anyone with any concerns about themselves or a loved one can contact the Pieta House suicide helpline, 1800 247 247, or by texting Help to 51444, or contact the Samaritans on the free number, 116 123, or by texting 087 260 9090. Both services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
People are also advised to make an appointment with their local GP during office hours. During evenings, nights or weekends, from
