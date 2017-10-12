Allingham Arts Festival launches programme on Saturday with 'Young Stephen'

The programme launch of the 2017 Allingham Arts Festival takes place this Saturday, October 14th, at 7.30pm in The Abbey Centre, Ballyshannon, where Allingham Arts Festival Committee chairman Tom Sigafoos will present a preview of the upcoming events at this year's festival.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy "Young Stephen" – a dramatic adaptation of James Joyce’s A Portrait Of The Artist as a Young Man, starring Patrick McEneaney as Stephen Dedalus, the protagonist of Joyce’s semi-autobiographical novel.

The Allingham Arts Festival will run from Thursday, November 9th, to Sunday, November 12th.

"Young Stephen" follows Dedalus, whose young and idyllic life is turned around during his first term at boarding school. From initial loneliness and isolation, to a newfound sense of freedom, to his return home to find a household split down the middle due to the political turmoil caused by the fallout from the revelation of Charles Stewart Parnell’s affair with Kitty O’Shea, McEneaney’s highly energetic performance expertly weaves through the characters and stories of young Stephen’s formative years.

The Allingham Arms Festival 2017 Programme Launch, incorporating a performance of "Young Stephen", takes place on Saturday, October 14th, at 7.30pm in The Abbey Centre, Ballyshannon, and admission for both the programme launch and the play is free of charge. Can’t say fairer than that!