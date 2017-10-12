The 4 of Us return to the Balor

The 4 of Us – one of the cornerstone bands of the Irish music scene over the last 30 years – return to The Balor, Ballybofey this Saturday.



Formed and fronted by Newry brothers Brendan and Declan Murphy, the band first shot to fame in 1989 with their debut album, Songs for the Tempted, which featured the massive hits Mary and Drag My Bad Name Down – songs which remain anthems to this day. The follow-up, Man Alive, made Q magazine's prestigious Top 50 Albums of 1992 and included the UK Top 30 hit, She Hits Me.



Over the years they’ve remained a constant presence both in the charts and on the airwaves. Notching up six top-20 charting albums and more than two decades of radio hits to date, the Murphy brothers have an enviable catalogue of timeless songs, with their music also featured extensively on American, UK, and Irish TV soundtracks.

They’re still going strong today. In the autumn of last year they released their seventh studio album, Sugar Island, to widespread acclaim, confirming their place as one of Ireland's favourite musical acts.



Although keeping The 4 of Us moniker, they’re more often found as a two-piece these days, but their live shows remain a masterclass of musicianship and stagecraft, with Brendan and Declan drawing on their nigh on 30 years of performing experience to deliver a stunning two-hour set of all their hits.

“Never before have I been to a gig where the atmosphere has been so electric,” is one particular rave review from The Irish News. They played The Balor last year to a rapturous reception and this year's return is highly anticipated. The gig will be in the more casual and intimate cabaret set-up, which should add to the buzz.



The 4 of Us play The Balor, Ballybofey this coming Saturday, October 14th, at 8.30pm. Tickets are €17, available from The Balor box office on 074 9131840 or online at www.balorartscentre.com