Reginald D Hunter returns to Letterkenny

There’s more comedy when one of stand-up’s coolest customers, Reginald D. Hunter, returns to An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny with his new show, "Some People vs Reginald D. Hunter".

Reg is a regular visitor to the Letterkenny venue and one of their most recognisable repeat acts. A native of Atlanta, Georgia he’s been based in the UK for nigh on 20 years and is a familiar face on many TV comedy shows, such as Have I Got News For You, Never Mind The Buzzcocks and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

He’s famous for his hard-hitting comedy routines, tackling with aplomb subjects such as race and sexuality that other comedians give a wide berth. Searingly honest, controversial, raw – pick your own adjective - Reg spares neither feelings nor sacred cows.

He’s not for the faint-hearted, so don’t go if you’re easily offended. If you’re made of sterner stuff, one of comedy's top performers awaits you.

Reginald D. Hunter’s, "Some People vs Reginald D. Hunter", is at An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny tomorrow, Friday, October 13th, at 8pm. Tickets are available from An Grianán on 074 9120777 or online at www.angrianan.com