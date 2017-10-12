Conal Gallen takes his hit new show, "How’s Your Father?" to both The Alley in Strabane and An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny this weekend.

The show – the follow-up to the incredibly successful "A Bit On The Side" – opened a national tour with two sell-out shows and an emphatic thumbs up from audiences at The Balor at the start of September.

"How’s Your Father?" brings back three of the characters from "A Bit On The Side", Conal’s Bridie, her husband Willie, played by Jack Quinn, and the hapless Dick (Paddy McMenamin). In this new instalment Bridie has opened a B&B with business receiving a timely boost due to neighbour Dick's upcoming wedding. However, rumours and innuendo about the parentage of certain characters means that things are running far from smoothly.

As you’d expect from a Conal Gallen show there’s gags and laughs aplenty – it’s Fawlty Towers meets Mrs Brown's Boys with a bit of Carry On comedy thrown in for good measure.

Conal Gallen’s "How’s Your Father?" is playing at The Alley, Strabane (048 7138 4444, www.alley-theatre.com) on Friday Oct 13th and at An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny (0749120777, www.angrianan.com) the following night Saturday October 14th.

You can also catch it later this month on Sunday, October 29th, at The Abbey Centre, Ballyshannon.