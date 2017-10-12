This week's highlights in the Donegal area

Grove Theatre Group's production of "The Wizard Of Oz" opened last night, Wednesday, in The Millennium Forum, Derry and can be seen there until Saturday.

Friday sees stand up comic Reginald D Hunter at An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny with his new show, "Some People Vs Reginald D Hunter", and there’s also comedy at The Alley Strabane with Conal Gallen’s, "How’s Your Father?"

Lots going on on Saturday night. Conal and the gang bring "How’s Your Father?" to An Grianán Theatre, The 4 Of Us play The Balor, Ballybofey, trad supergroup Altan visit The Alley, Strabane as part of their 30th anniversary tour and "Young Stephen" – a stage adaptation of James Joyce’s A Portrait Of The Artist As A Young Man - is at The Abbey Centre in Ballyshannon.

"Some Guys Have All The Luck – The Rod Stewart Story", is at An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny on Sunday while up the road in Derry, "The Dreamers – Way Back When" is at The Millennium Forum.

Finally, some of Donegal's most popular country music stars pay tribute to the stars of Nashville in The Grand Ole Donegal Opry at The Balor, Ballybofey on Monday.