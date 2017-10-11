News
Donegal councillor claims lack of action on council motions is “embarrassing”
A county
Independent
Addressing the October meeting of the Letterkenny Municipal District Cllr O’Donnell said motions from
He said he did not bring any motions before the October meeting because “nothing is happening”.
“I don't think there is any point bringing in motions because they are falling on deaf ears 90 percent of the time,” he said.
“It is very, very frustrating. We are making the representations but when we propose them and get them second but sure nothing ever happens. We get soft answers and it is embarrassing.
“The motions I brought to this table in the last 12 months, nothing has happened. We would not bring motions in here if they were not concerns that our electorate is bringing to us.”
Later in the
Area manager for roads, Fergal Doherty, said the work of the council was done in agreement with programs that are agreed by the
“We get funding for a work programme, we bring it before the members and the members
But Cllr O'Donnell rejected the idea that the work is decided by the council.
“The ball is not in our court. We are getting motions passed and there is not enough action. You say it is down to the members. That is wrong.”
In a written answer to Cllr McGarvey’s motion, the council said all issues raised in Ramelton over the years by Cllr McGravey are dealt with as funding is made available to them.
