Plan to commemorate Donegal born All Black rugby legend's centenary

A special commemoration event is being planned to mark the centenary of the death of the Donegal born first ever captain of the legendary All Black rugby team.

Everyone is invited to visit the park named in his honour, the Dave Gallaher Park in Ramelton, for a commemoration on Saturday 21st October at 2pm, to mark 100 years since, Mr Gallaher was killed during World War I.

Ramelton-born Dave Gallaher perished in the Battle of Broodseinde on October 4, 1917 along with 491 other New Zealand soldiers who were trying to take a ridge called Gravenstafel Spur in Belgium.

Dave Gallaher Society President, Kevin Shields, outlined the details of the event.

“Remembrance events to mark the 100th anniversary of Dave Gallaher’s death are taking place in New Zealand and in Belgium where Gallaher is buried, so it is fitting that Ramelton too should mark the occasion. We have partnered with Donegal County Council and several local councillors to provide finance for new artwork which will be unveiled at the commemoration.

“Big thanks go to Councillor John O’Donnell who brought a proposal to Council that endorsed support for the erection of new commemorative artwork at the Park. Designed by Ramelton teenager James Sweeney, it features Irish and New Zealand symbols entwined within a fern, the national emblem of New Zealand.”

“We are delighted that the High Commissioner for the UK and Ireland, Sir Jerry Mateparae will be travelling to attend the event. Also in attendance will be IRFU President, and ex-Ireland rugby international, Phil Orr. I’m equally delighted that Gallaher descendant Jennifer Brooker is making the 12,000 mile journey to be with us. “

“I’d like to thank the many volunteers who are giving freely of their time to ensure that the Dave Gallaher 100th commemoration is a success, but in particular I’d like to thank Seamus Gunn of McCloughan Gunn & Co Solicitors in Letterkenny and Ramelton, for his generous support for the event.”

Gallaher was born David Gallagher in 1873 at Ramelton’s Market Cross; the house is now owned by Drew and Christine Corry and operated as a B&B.

Emigrating with his family whilst still a boy, Gallagher sailed to New Zealand’s Bay of Plenty to a small settlement called Katikati.