Government to fund repair of flood-damaged Donegal bridges and roads

Reconstruction of bridges and roads destroyed in Inishowen during the torrential August rains is to be paid for by government, it was announced today.

"A commitment from government to support Donegal County Council financially is included in today's budget," Joe McHugh, TD and government chief whip, said.

An initial estimate from Donegal County Council set the costs at just over €15 million. The work involves replacement of dozens of bridges along with repairs required to hundreds of other incidents across the roads network.

"Council staff and contractors have done an incredible job but many months of works lie ahead, and this decision by government today, approved by my cabinet colleagues this morning, is welcome news for Inishowen and other areas of north Donegal affected by the flood on August 22nd and 23rd," Minister of State McHugh said.

He also paid tribute to all those who have been involved in the ongoing repair works across the north of the county.