Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, October 9th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- John Monaghan, Kesh, Fermanagh/Pettigo

- Francie Coll, Ardbathon, St Johnston

- Neil O’Donnell, Donegard, Malin Head

- Nellie Ward, Coolvoy/ Doochary

- John Canny, Rossgier, Lifford / Castlerea, Roscommon

- Noel Gilvarry, Brandra, Bundoran

- Mary-Kate Byrne, Drimnasillagh, Glenties

John Monaghan, Kesh, Fermanagh/Pettigo

The death has taken place of John Monaghan, late of 36 Drumard Road, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh and formerly of Pettigo.

His remains are reposing at his home from 6pm this evening, Monday, October 9th. Removal from there on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at St Joseph Church, Ederney for requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Edenclaw Cemetry, Ederney. House private to family on Wednesday morning please.



Francie Coll, Ardbathon, St Johnston



The death has occurred of Francie Coll, late of No. 394 Ardbathon, St Johnston.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence tomorrow, Tuesday 10th October, from 11am.

Funeral on Thursday, October 12th, at 10.20am going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.



Neil O’Donnell, Donegard, Malin Head

The death has taken place at Galway University Hospital of Neil O’Donnell, Donegard, Malin Head.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Tuesday at 11.15am to St. Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin for requiem mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Nellie Ward, Coolvoy/ Doochary

The death has taken place at Aras Ghaoth Dobhair nursing home of Nellie Ward, aged 101, late of Coolvoy and formerly of Classey, Doochary.

Remains leaving Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara today Monday, October 9th, at 2pm going to her late residence in Coolvoy.

Removal from there on Wednesday morning going to St. Colmcille’s Church, Finntown for 11 am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm – 10am.

Enquiries to Patrick Kennedy Funeral Director, Glenties.

John Canny, Rossgier, Lifford / Castlerea, Roscommon

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Canny, retired Garda sergeant, Rossgier, Lifford and formerly of Castlerea, County Roscommon.

Reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday, October 10th, at 10.25am, for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Renal Unit, Beaumont Hospital. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.



Noel Gilvarry, Brandra, Bundoran

The death has taken place at the Shiel Hospital, Ballyshannon, of Noel Gilvarry, Brandra, Church Road, Bundoran.

Remains reposing at the Mortuary on Monday from 4.30pm with removal at 5.15pm to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea Bundoran via Church Road for 6pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am, with burial to Finner Cemetry. Enquiries to Conlon & Breslin Funeral Directors 087 967 0448. House private, please.

Mary-Kate Byrne, Drimnasillagh, Glenties

The death has taken place at the Killybegs Community Hospital of Mary-Kate Byrne, late of Drimnasillagh, Glenties.

Removal from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara today, Monday 9th October at 5:30pm going to her residence at Drimnasillagh, Glenties.

Removal on Wednesday morning 11th October at 10:30am going to St Conal’s Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am.

Enquiries to James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors, Glenties.

