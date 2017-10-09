World Champion Katie George Dunlevy enjoys a little taste of home in Dublin

After a weekend of total relaxation in Mountcharles paralympian and world champion Katie George Dunlevy and her parents John and Alanna departed for Dublin slightly disappointed but proud of the St. Naul’s intermediate team who put in a great display.

Proud of their Donegal roots their first stop in Dublin was the new McGettigan’s Bonnington Hotel with family member Tony Dunlevy who is a prominent member of the Donegal Association.

Martin McGettigan told the Democrat, “We were absolutely delighted to see Katie, she is a totally wonderful person, an inspiration to all. We brought her around the new McGettigan’s bar and the customers were absolutely delighted. People have just so much admiration for what she has achieved - she is a great ambassador, not only for Donegal but for Ireland.”

A little taste of Donegal in Dublin at the new McGettigan's Bonnington Hotel. Katie George Dunlevy paralympian and world champion cyclist along with Martin McGettigan yesterday evening. INDD 0910 Bonnington 2 MB